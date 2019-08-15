Guns drawn as police conducting active investigation in west Windsor
There is increased police presence in the 300 block of Josephine Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 3:41PM EDT
Windsor police say there is an active investigation in west Windsor.
There is increased police presence in the 300 block of Josephine Aveue.
CTV Windsor reporter Chris Campbell is on scene and says it appears like people are being arrested.
Officers were seen leaving a home with guns out.
Police say there is no direct threat to public safety at this time.