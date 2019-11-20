LASALLE, Ont. -- The name "Legacy Oak Trail" has been selected for a proposed public elementary school in LaSalle.

A naming committee chose it because of the community's dense forests.

The $9.2-million school will be built near the Vollmer Complex, close to the Laurier Parkway.

The school will replace Prince Andrew Public School on Kelly Road and is expected to start welcoming students in the winter of 2021.