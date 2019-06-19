

CTV Windsor





The Greater Essex County District School Board has given final approval for two new schools in Windsor and LaSalle.

The new schools will replace Prince Andrew Public School in LaSalle and the Giles Campus in Windsor.

The $15.4-million Windsor project is unique because the school will be going into the former International Playing Card Company on Mercer Street, which was originally built in 1928.

Superintendent of Education Todd Awender tells AM800 News several heritage aspects of the building will be preserved in the new build.

"It's very historical, obviously, with the International Card Factory there,” says Awender. “Very unique, so we're really excited because it's going to be a very different school because of the heritage piece that we have to keep with it.”

In LaSalle, the $9.2-million school will go up beside the Vollmer Complex.

Awender says it will provide crossover opportunities for students.

"They'll have all of the amenities in the current school with their music room and art and science and a really nice gym,” says Awender. “There's also the Vollmer that's right around the corner from it. It's within walking distance so they can use those amenities and then our own facilities with the soccer fields at the back and so forth will be great too."

The Ministry of Education is expected to issued final approvals, but preliminary work is already underway at both sites.

LaSalle students are scheduled to move in September 2020 and the Windsor site should be fully operational by January 2021.