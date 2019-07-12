

CTV Windsor





The Greater Essex County District School Board is asking for input for the names of the new schools in LaSalle and Windsor.

Construction is expected to begin soon for the schools next to the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle and on Mercer Street in Windsor.

To initiate the process of selecting names for these two buildings, the GECDSB community is being invited to participate in brief surveys.

The information collected will assist the school naming committees which will be formed to suggest names to the Board of Trustees for their approval.

Members of the Giles Campus French Immersion Public School and Prince Andrew Public School communities are encouraged to participate along with anyone in the area with an interest in public education.

The surveys are posted on the board’s website for the New School in LaSalle and New School on Mercer Street.