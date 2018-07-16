

CTV Windsor





The Mayor of Windsor says he is frustrated by the lack of communication over the work at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

CTV Windsor first reported in June that the tunnel ceiling project was not going to be completed by the mid-June target date.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says he has been told the project was extended once workers came across new challenges after the old ceiling was taken down.

Dilkens says crews are currently making the necessary repairs, but no new completion date has been set for the $22-million project.

Dilkens tells CTV News the U.S. side of the tunnel has the responsibility to manage the project, and it has been difficult to get regular updates.

“They're saying now the fall and so does the fall mean October or November, I'm not quite sure,” says Dilkens.

The Mayor says he is anxious for the project to be done.

“Caesars, one of our employers rely on tunnel access, we know that tunnel access is important to nurses and all sorts of users of the facility and so we want the facility to be open as soon as possible,” adds Dilkens. “Clearly the fundamentals have to be that safety is the priority and making sure it's done right.”

Construction crews have been working on the replacement of the 87-year-old ceiling since October, and it’s resulted in tunnel closures from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Those closures will continue.

Trevor Pearce, the vice president of operations for the tunnel, has said the project is necessary as the ceiling is showing signs of wear and tear due to moisture, road salt and exhaust.

The renovation project, funded by Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited and American Roads, includes the replacement of the ceiling, as well as masonry, electrical work and other improvements.

This work is being funded entirely by tunnel toll revenues.

The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River.

About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.