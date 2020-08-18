WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 29-year veteran constable of the Windsor Police Service is facing a charge of criminal harassment after a complaint.

Windsor police arrested the officer on Friday, Aug. 14.

Due to circumstances surrounding the investigation, the Chatham-Kent Police Service will be continuing the investigation.

Police say the officer and the victim had been in a relationship. To protect the identity of the victim, the officer's name will not be released.

The officer has been charged with one count of harassment by repeated communication with the person and was released on an undertaking to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 22.

The officer has been suspended from duty, with pay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.