It’s back to work for crews replacing the ceiling in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

The underwater commuter traffic tunnel between the two cities will close again at 8 p.m. Tuesday so work can resume on the replacement of the 87-year-old concrete ceiling.

The tunnel will be closed each Sunday through Thursday night from 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. until about mid-June. The work was halted for the holiday break.

About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.

Trevor Pearce, the vice president of operations for the tunnel, says the nearly $22-million project is necessary as the ceiling is showing signs of wear and tear due to moisture, road salt and exhaust.

During the nightly closure portion of the construction project, Transit Windsor will use the Tunnel to take passengers to any Special Event and will use the Ambassador Bridge for the return trip home.

Special Event transit service will continue for 30 minutes following games and concerts.

This work is being funded entirely by tunnel toll revenues, and it will likely have an impact on Windsor’s tunnel dividend.

The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River.