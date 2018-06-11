

CTV Windsor





Overnight closures in the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel will be extended.

The corporate leader of Windsor's Transportation Services says the tunnel ceiling project won't be finished by mid-June, which was initially announced as the completion period.

Carolyn Brown tells CTV Windsor she's waiting to hear more details, but confirms the general contractor is revising the schedule for the $22-million project.

Construction crews have been working on the replacement of the 87-year-old ceiling since October, and it’s resulted in tunnel closures from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Trevor Pearce, the vice president of operations for the tunnel, has said the project is necessary as the ceiling is showing signs of wear and tear due to moisture, road salt and exhaust.

Tunnel CEO Neal Belitsky is away this week, but is expected to have more information on his return.

The renovation project, funded by Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited and American Roads, includes the replacement of the ceiling, as well as masonry, electrical work and other improvements.

This work is being funded entirely by tunnel toll revenues.

The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River.

About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.

AM800 News is also reporting a new three-year contract for Canadian workers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The 38 members of Unifor Local-195 have ratified the deal which includes a $1,000 signing bonus and wage increments in years two and three.

Local President John Toth says the major gains for the members are in the area of pensions.

He says there is also an early retirement bump-up so workers can leave at age 62.

The Border Link employees are toll collectors, traffic management staff, maintenance and skilled trade workers.