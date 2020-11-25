WINDSOR, ONT. -- People who want to take in the River Light's Winter Festival are being told to bring your face mask.

A mandatory mask policy is now in effect after Amherstburg council agreed to the order on Monday evening.

Councillor Don McArthur says the idea was brought up by administration after large crowds were seen on the weekend.

"Council wanted to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID with the measure, so that people can take in the holiday lights and remain safe." said McArthur.

McArthur said council is aware of some recent spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the health unit.

The order is for both King’s Navy Yard and Toddy Jones Parks during the hours from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Town officials also remind people to practice a physical distance of two metres whenever possible.

The River Lights Festival runs until Jan. 4.