A winter festival in Amherstburg is receiving a $250,000 boost from the federal government.

Amherstburg’s River Lights Winter Festival aims to enhance winter economic development in the town.

The funding is coming from the Government of Canada through FedDev Ontario.

The festival will be lengthened from Nov. 16, 2019 to include activities into the winter of 2020.

“Amherstburg is a uniquely walkable community,” says town CAO John Miceli. “We are anchored with two signature parks and a host of amazing businesses in between. We want people to come out, visit our businesses, participate in outdoor, winter activities and enjoy everything Amherstburg has to offer not only in the summer months but in all seasons.”

The festival's overall objectives are working with local businesses, expanding into new markets and educating visitors in Canadian Culture.

The funding will help pay for infrastructure and facility improvements, such as electrical upgrades to both Kings Navy Yard and Toddy Jones Park, and the work will take place this fall.