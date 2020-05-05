WINDSOR, ONT. -- Nearly 700 homeowners have taken advantage of the city’s offer to defer property taxes.

That is about two per cent of taxpayers who would ordinarily pay by pre-authorized payment.

The City of Windsor introduced the property tax relief measure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic to assist property owners with the financial burden related to taxes.

Property taxes that were required to be paid by April 15 can instead be paid at any time between now and June 30 without any penalty or interest charges.

The cost to the city for the 90-day deferment is $1.2 million in interest and penalty charges.

Charges for non-sufficient funds related to property tax payments have been also waived and there will be no late payment fees until June 30.

The city says another $23 million in installment payments from the 2020 interim taxes remains outstanding and has been deferred to the end of June.