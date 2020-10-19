WINDSOR, ONT. -- Some changes are planned so that the Amherstburg River Lights Winter Festival can going ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town officials say King's Navy Yard,Toddy Jones Park and surrounding businesses will be decorated and lit up every night, beginning in mid-November.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo tells AM800 News the only change is some popular events had to be cancelled.

"We won't be able to the Gingerbread Warming House or the Holiday House Tours," DiCarlo says. "Anything where people could congregate in large groups."

He says residents will be disappointed, but the decision comes down to safety.

"As long as the river lights continue, I think most people appreciate the other activities just couldn't be done with the current restrictions that we're under," added DiCarlo.

DiCarlo says residents were able to be physically distanced in public spaces all summer and he hopes that continues.

The annual festival runs from Nov. 14 – Jan. 4.