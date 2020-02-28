WINDSOR, ONT. -- Local festivals were recognized by a provincial organization this week.

Submissions from all over the province were considered by a panel of judges to decide the 2020 100 Festivals & Events in Ontario.

Awards were handed out to Windsor's Carrousel of Nations, Tecumseh Corn Festival, LaSalle Strawberry Festival, Amherstburg River Lights, and Chatham Retrofest for the top festivals in Southwesterns Tourism Region category.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo stated, "We are proud of this distinct award from FEO. River Lights Winter Festival continues to grow and diversify. It provides a great sense of place and experiences for our residents and visitors".

The 2020 Top 100 Awards were handed out at the Festivals and Events Ontario Annual Conference this week in Richmond Hill, Ontario.