More purse money is up for grabs at the Leamington race track this season.

First prize has increased by $9,000. That brings the total to $44,000 in purse money per race day.

The increase comes after the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association reluctantly signed a two-year contract with Ontario Horse Racing in April.

Officials say they will continue to push for more funding.

The 2019 season at Leamington Raceway has 13 race dates beginning Aug. 4.