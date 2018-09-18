

CTV Windsor





A 48-year-old Windsor man has been charged after a break-in at a Drouillard Road business.

Patrol officers were called to a business in the 800 block of Drouillard Road for a report of a break and enter in progress on Tuesday around 4 a.m.

Police received information that a man was seen walking inside the fenced portion of the business.

Officers say when they arrived, they saw a hole in the fence where the suspect is believed to have gained entry.

Officers searched the lot and located the suspect hiding behind a stack of tires. He was placed under arrest without incident.

Police say they also saw a trailer on the property which was damaged by the suspect.

Andrew Parker, 48, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter and mischief.

