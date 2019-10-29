

CTV Windsor





AMHERSTBURG, Ont - Amherstburg council is allowing a resident to keep backyard chickens at least for now.

Council heard from a woman on Monday who wants to keep her backyard chickens, but strictly for therapeutic purposes.

Miranda Ridholm has three laying hens, something a neighbour recently complained to the town about.

Amherstburg does not currently allow backyard chickens in urban areas.

Ridholm came before council looking for an exemption to that bylaw for medical purposes, saying they “reduce the frequency of her epileptic seizures” and reduce anxiety and depression.

Council agreed not to enforce the bylaws until they could revisit the entire animal control bylaw.