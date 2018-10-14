

AM800, CTV Windsor





Ontario's PC government is keeping its commitment to horse racing across the province - a response to the Liberal's cancellation of the slots and racetracks program.

Agreements in principle have been reached with slots operating at Kawartha Downs, and additional funding will be provided to continue horse racing in Fort Erie and Dresden, to name a few.

Lakeshore Horse Racing Association's Tom Bain tells AM800 News Leamington's race way has yet to get the call with its two-year deal coming close to an end.

"It's the future of horse racing. We have a two year agreement, but when you're racing horses you need really, 10 or 15 years," he says.

Bain would hate to see the track go the way of Windsor Raceway, adding for the past five-years the Leamington track has averaged $40,000 in betting and is by no means failing.

"Windsor closed, and they're now out reviving the stables and purchasing more horses. We're showing some real vitality here in the area and we want to keep it going. We're trying to be optimistic that we'll be able to come up with a good deal for here."

Bain says he's hopeful the PC's will reach out in the coming months to make an agreement.

In a release issued Friday, the Tories said discussions are ongoing with other racetracks in Ontario.