

CTV Windsor





The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association says it is disappointed with recent negotiations with Ontario Lottery and Gaming to get a fair share of funding.

Director Tom Bain was flanked by Ontario Harness Horsemen Director Mark Williams and industry advocate Ken Lewenza on Thursday to back demands for action.

Bain says the Horse Racing Association met with OLG this week to seek a new funding agreement for Leamington, less than a week after new deals were announced for other Ontario tracks.

Bain feels they are being shut out of the industry.

“Windsor and Essex have been left out of strengthening the horse industry," adds Lewenza.

The Leamington track has a 13-race schedule offering a purse of $3,500 per race, which Bain argues is considerably smaller than other tracks in Ontario.

Bain wants parity and feels if an agreement offering financial stability is not reached by 2020, the Leamington track could face the same fate as Windsor Raceway.

He wants Premier Doug Ford to keep a promise made during the election campaign to return the Slots at Racetracks program to all Ontario tracks, including Leamington.

CTV Windsor spoke with Chatham-Kent-Leamington PC MPP Rick Nicholls.

Nicholls says the Lakeshore group should not worry, and he will continue to advocate for more race days and purse money with his government.

Nichols also encourages the Lakeshore Association to sign a long term funding agreement before a deadline of March 31, 2019.