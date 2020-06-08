WINDSOR, ONT. -- In a multi-unit approach, Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 27-year-old man on multiple charges related to child pornography and sexual assault.

After receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Center, Chatham-Kent police say its Internet Child Exploitation and Major Crimes units entered into an investigation in which “credible evidence suggested that a Chatham-Kent child was being actively exploited online,” a news release states.

Police say the urgent nature of the information led to the multi-unit approach in the effort of rescuing the child from their abuser.

The man was arrested and charged with making, distributing and possessing child pornography, as well as voyeurism, sexual assault and sexual interference.

His name will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

He has been brought into custody pending a future court date.