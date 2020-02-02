WINDSOR, ONT. -- There’s fallout from the local United Way's change of direction.

An inner city art gallery must close its doors because its funding is gone, along with the money for four neighbourhood renewal strategies winding down by the spring.

There has been a lot of work done in recent years to improve life in the Glengarry neighbourhood, on the edge of downtown.

One piece of that puzzle is the Core Gallery, where young artists can showcase their work for free. Now it’s going to have to close because the United Way is being diverted elsewhere.

Artist Anthony Di Fazio says the space is very vital to what he does because it allows him to have an avenue to showcase his work.

Patrick Firth, coordinator of Initiative – The Glengarry Neighbourhood Renewal Strategy, says the gallery is an important part of promoting the area and ending stigma.

And it’s not just with the art. “We also do work out in the neighbourhood so whether it’s the block parties we used to run, you know that would see over 500 people attend, painting fences helping out with open streets,” he says.

Firth is now a month away from closing for good.

The United Way of Windsor-Essex is focusing its efforts on childhood poverty, after 72 years of sharing their wealth across the entire region.

Its CEO, Lorraine Goddard says she is sympathetic to the impact of their decision on the gallery.

She also says childhood poverty impacts kids’ ability to achieve academically and get jobs that are self-sustainable. She believes it is the right thing to do.