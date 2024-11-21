Leamington's Colton Smith leading the path after college hockey eligibility changes

A recent ruling by the NCAA allowing major junior hockey players to maintain college eligibility is starting to change the hockey landscape.

Justin Solcz, general manager of the Leamington Flyers, said it has helped lead to the success of their top scoring forward.

“It's uncharted territory,” said Solcz.

Colton Smith is the first player in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, with major junior hockey experience, to commit to play Division 1 hockey in the NCAA.

“There's a lot of good guys that helped me along the way here and the biggest thing for me obviously was being able to succeed here,” Smith told CTV News during his return from the Oakville, where the OJHL’s team beat all-stars from the Central Canada Hockey League to win the Battle of Ontario trophy.

In years past, this would not have been possible. A player had to decide, if they wanted to play NCAA hockey they'd have to stay away from the OHL. Conversely, if they wanted to play in the OHL they would not be eligible to play in the NCAA after their junior career.

Like players before him, Smith was ready for his best option when he joined the Flyers.

“I would be able to excel here, that I could still get a scholarship to go play somewhere in Ontario.”

Solcz added, “A 16-year old now can go right to the OHL, play his time in the OHL. If he's fortunate enough to move pro, he does and if he doesn't, he can go pursue college hockey for four years and still pursue his dream to be a pro.”

Which is a path that Smith can and will now explore in Potsdam New York with the Golden Knights at Clarkson University.

“They reached out to me and then we had a quick chat,” Smith said. “They watched me play for I think two or three weeks and then after that, there was offer there.”

Flyers head coach Dale Mitchell, who played for the Windsor Spitfires, feels this is an opportunity long overdue.

“I think it's amazing for all these guys get to have that opportunity now and I think it's only going to make hockey in Ontario stronger,” said Mitchell.

Dropped by the Windsor Spitfires, Smith is thriving in Leamington and leads the OJHL in scoring. His story is a new pathway for players.

“If they do the right things, they get another chance,” Smith said.

Mitchell feels the ruling will help players who don’t develop as quickly.

“People get caught up in the finite amount of time you have, that you got to get everything all at once but hockey's a long game,” Mitchell said. “You learn that when you're done playing and I think this will allow kids to continue to progress and develop their careers longer.”