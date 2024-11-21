WINDSOR
    • Illegal cannabis storefront shut down in Leamington

    Essex County OPP have shut down an illegal cannabis storefront and seized $13,500 in products in Leamington. (Source: OPP)
    Essex County OPP have shut down an illegal cannabis storefront in Leamington and seized $13,500 in products.

    One person was arrested for offences under the Criminal Code and Cannabis Act .

    On Nov. 6, the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), executed a search warrant at the illegal cannabis storefront operating under the name "Island Fire Cannabis".

    As a result of the search warrant, investigators seized quantities of illegal dried cannabis and other illegal cannabis products, including edibles, shatter and vape cartridges. The illegal cannabis and cannabis products have an estimated value of $13,500.

    Police say only the purchase of cannabis through the Ontario Cannabis Store or an Ontario-authorized, licensed retail store is legal. The purchase of cannabis products from unauthorized dealers is against the law.

    The storefront has been shut down and will be held under Interim Closure Orders as per section 18(1) of the Cannabis Control Act (CCA).

    People with interest in the location (including owners), who wish to enter these premises may apply to the Superior Court of Justice to get permission.

    Anyone who enters buildings that are subject to interim closure without authorization from the Superior Court of Justice may be arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

    A 39-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with the following three offences contrary to the CC and the CA:

    • Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
    • Possession of illicit cannabis
    • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

    The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Dec. 30.

    Any person with information regarding the illegal sale of cannabis should contact the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

