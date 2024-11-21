Elliott Brood coming to Windsor

WINDSOR
    Left To Right: Mark Sasso, Stephen Pitkin, Casey Laforet of Elliott Brood.
    Canadian alternative country band Elliott Brood is coming to Windsor for two different dates in the new year.

    Part of its “Still Broke and Broken Tour”, the three piece band hits The Colosseum Stage at Caesars Windsor on Jan. 9.

    If you’re unable to attend that show but still would like to see them play, the band returns on March 4 when they come to Meteor Bar.

    The tour is in support of their album, Town and Country, released earlier this year.

    “We’re back at it again this winter, hitting the road in Ontario for a nice little run of dates across the province,” said the band.

    “We’ll be visiting some new places and returning to others we’ve been playing for over 20 years.”

    If you’d like to grab tickets to see Elliott Brood, you can do so here.

