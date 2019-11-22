TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Ottawa today.

The sit-down between the pair will be the latest in a series of in-person talks Trudeau is having with provincial leaders after receiving a minority mandate last month.

Trudeau frequently warned voters during the federal election against Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer by trying to tie him to Ford, whose popularity has been sinking in recent polls.

Ford said Thursday that he will bring a collaborative message to the meeting, despite the frequent attacks the prime minister launched against him during the federal election campaign.

Ford says he is eager to work with the federal government on a number of files including health care and public transit.

Trudeau has already met with leaders including Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2019.