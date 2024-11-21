WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Woman sought following serious assault in west Windsor

    Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a serious assault. (Source: WPS) Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a serious assault. (Source: WPS)
    Share

    Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged serious assault that happened this past summer.

    Shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2024, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 3500 block of Peter Street.

    Through investigation, officers learned that a man was confronted by an unknown woman after he exited a taxi in the area.

    Police say the woman initiated a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical altercation when she allegedly struck the man multiple times, and continued to assault him as he lay on the ground.

    The victim sustained several physical injuries, including a concussion and fractured left knee.

    Investigators have since obtained a photograph of the suspect, who is described as a white female, between 30 and 40 years old, with a medium build and long, straight brown and blonde hair. At the time of the incident, she wore a light-coloured shirt and shorts, and black high-heeled boots extending to her knees. She left the scene in a light-coloured Dodge pickup truck, accompanied by two males.

    The first male is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball cap, white t-shirt, black shorts, black cross body bag and black running shoes with white soles.

    The second male is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black shorts, and white Nike running shoes with a black Nike "swoosh".

    Investigators ask residents and business owners in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case. Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News