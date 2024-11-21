Woman sought following serious assault in west Windsor

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged serious assault that happened this past summer.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2024, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 3500 block of Peter Street.

Through investigation, officers learned that a man was confronted by an unknown woman after he exited a taxi in the area.

Police say the woman initiated a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical altercation when she allegedly struck the man multiple times, and continued to assault him as he lay on the ground.

The victim sustained several physical injuries, including a concussion and fractured left knee.

Investigators have since obtained a photograph of the suspect, who is described as a white female, between 30 and 40 years old, with a medium build and long, straight brown and blonde hair. At the time of the incident, she wore a light-coloured shirt and shorts, and black high-heeled boots extending to her knees. She left the scene in a light-coloured Dodge pickup truck, accompanied by two males.

The first male is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball cap, white t-shirt, black shorts, black cross body bag and black running shoes with white soles.

The second male is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black shorts, and white Nike running shoes with a black Nike "swoosh".

Investigators ask residents and business owners in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case. Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.