

CTV Windsor





A big splash in Chatham Friday to kick off RetroFest.

American singer-songwriter Kid Rock was the Parade Marshall to kick off celebrations on King Street.

The Detroit-born musician even performed on Friday night in Tecumseh Park, along with the Sam Roberts band.

RetroFest was moved from its traditional last weekend in May to this weekend to coincide with RM Sotheby’s 40th anniversary.

The classic car auction and restoration company is located near Blenheim and is owned by Rob Myers.

Myers, now 63, started his first restoration shop in a single-car garage in 1976 and quickly built a strong reputation among car collectors across North America.

“If you love what you do and you're dedicated to what you do, it really doesn't matter where you are,” says Myers. “We've just been blessed by the fact that we've been able to grow this to such a capacity in Chatham-Kent and we're here to stay.”

The weekend festival also includes a car cruise held Friday night and scores of classic cars for the classic car show on Saturday.

Big Sugar is also set to perform at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday night.

There are also food trucks. shopping booths and other forms of entertainment.

RM is opening its showroom doors to tours with proceeds going to support Chatham-Kent Hospice.

There are several other events in Chatham-Kent this weekend.

There is the Thamesville Thrashing Festival, the Pain Court Tractor Pull and the Erieau Car Show.