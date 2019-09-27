

CTV Windsor





The United Way has launched its annual fundraising campaign in Windsor.

The goal is to once again raise $5 million, the organization announced Friday.

In addition to the Advocacy Through Art theme of the kick off, much of United Way’s marketing campaign features bold, ‘#Unignorable’ art prints from renowned Canadian artist Malika Favre.

“We love where we live, but local issues like childhood poverty are harming our local community,” says United Way board chair Matt Brannagan. “Together, with our generous donors, sponsors and volunteers, we’re making this local issue unignorable.”

In spring 2020, United Way will shift the focus of its investments to youth and families in West Windsor, Downtown Windsor and Leamington to tackle the root causes of poverty in Windsor-Essex County.

“When you give back to the community through United Way, you’re supporting important pathways to success for children and youth, so that everyone can thrive.” says CEO Lorraine Goddard.

The Essex County Kick Off takes place on Oct. 3 at Leamington District Secondary School, where students will be involved in the interactive installation.