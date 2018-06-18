

Windsor West has one of the highest child poverty rates in Canada, according to a new report released by an anti-poverty advocacy group.

The Campaign 2000 report tracked child poverty rates in all 338 federal ridings.

Windsor West is listed at 15th in the country.

The report says 32.1 per cent of children under the age of 17 in Windsor West are living in poverty.

Windsor-Tecumseh is at 22.7 per cent and the rate is 7.7 per cent in Essex.

The federal Liberals have promised to create a poverty reduction strategy before next year's federal election, and Campaign 2000 says it hopes its report will help prod the government to keep that promise.

The latest census found that 17 per cent of children 17 and under were living in low income, or about 1.2 million children overall.

Campaign 2000 is urging Ottawa to cut that number in half over the next five years.

Their report says the ridings with the highest child poverty rates are home to large numbers visible minorities and recent immigrants, lone parent families and Indigenous Peoples.

Topping the list is the northern Manitoba riding of Churchill-Keewatinook Aski where 64.2 per cent of the children reportedly live in poverty.

Quebec, meanwhile, had nine of the 10 ridings with the lowest levels of child poverty, ranging from 4.1 to 6.3 per cent.

With files from The Canadian Press.