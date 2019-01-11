

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Essex County Humane Society is celebrating a record year for adoptions.

For the first time in the shelter's history, executive director Melanie Coulter reports they surpassed 3,000 adoptions.

In fact, the grand total is 3,035 adoptions in 2018.

Coulter says it was an exceptional year for events and promotions that helped keep pets top of mind for many local residents.

“We had a lot of consistency,” says Coulter. “So all year, people were recognizing it's a great adoption package they are getting for a great price and we have some really amazing animals looking for a home.”

The Humane Society says it also completed 5,063 surgeries at its spay and neuter clinic and almost 2,700 spays and neuters on animals in the shelter.