

CTV Windsor





Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse is concerned about the Boeing 737 Max fleet aircraft at the Windsor International Airport.

As CTV Windsor reported last week, the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes arrived at the airport to be parked at AAR Aircraft Services.

“We’ll have between six and 10 on the ground,” said Dave Robertson, the vice president of operations manager of AAR.

As of Monday at 3 p.m., there are 12 Max aircraft at the Windsor airport.

The first planes arrived on Wednesday after both Canada and the U.S. announced the planes would be temporarily grounded, citing concerns stemming from a deadly plane crash in Ethiopia on March 10 that killed 157 people, including 18 Canadians.

Masse has written a letter to Transport Minister Marc Garneau , requesting information to address safety concerns.

“We know that these planes can take off and land in our community. We also know that the incidents with these planes is happening right after take-off,” stated Masse. “I believe that our community deserves answers about the public safety of these planes taking off over our neighbourhoods and what plans are in place to protect our residents.”

Robertson told CTV Windsor the planes were asked to be parked at the Windsor airport.

“We service several of the Canadian operators so, they reached out to us to see if we had places for them to park the aircraft and, of course, we help out our customers just like everybody else does,” said Robertson.

But Masse still wants answers.

“Who will be responsible should something happen, what is expected of our community during this process, and ultimately, are we safe?” wrote Masse. “Those are answers we all deserve and I hope the Minister finds them as important as we do in Windsor.”