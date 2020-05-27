WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two Chatham men have been charged after police seized suspected methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine worth $28,000.

Members of the Chatham-Kent police intelligence section and critical incident response team executed a search warrant at a home in Chatham on Tuesday night.

Police say they seized the drugs and found stolen property in the home.

Brandon Hubbarth, 30, of Chatham was charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000 and three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 13.

Joel Benoit, 27, of Chatham was charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000 and three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 13.