The NHL Central Scouting Bureau has released its final rankings for the 2019 NHL draft, and there are four Windsor Spitfires on the list.

Forward Tyler Angle is the top ranked Spitfire at 174 on the North American skaters list. The 18-year-old Angle finished his third OHL season in Windsor with 20 goals and 44 points in 58 games.

Defenceman Nathan Staios is ranked 182 while fellow blueliner Louka Henault is ranked 216 and forward Daniel D'Amico is ranked 217.

Two other Spitfires are mentioned.

Defenceman Grayson Ladd is ranked under the 'Limited Viewing' column while Spitfires goalie Kari Piiroinen, who was ranked at Midterm, did not crack the top 31 for North American goalies in the final rankings.

American centre Jack Hughes remained the top North American prospect, while Finnish right-winger Kaapo Kakko maintained the number one spot among international skaters.

Hughes led the U.S. U18 team with 92 points (25 goals, 67 assists) in 43 games this season. His 202 career points in 103 games is the most in U.S. NTDP history.

Kakko led TPS Turku last season with 22 goals, a record for a draft-eligible prospect playing in the top-tier Finnish Elite League. Internationally, he scored Finland's gold-medal-winning goal at the 2019 world junior hockey championship.