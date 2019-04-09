

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Spitfires have released a statement, confirming discussions are underway for the sale of the OHL club.

"We can confirm that there are currently ongoing discussions related to the potential sale of the Windsor Spitfires, which will ultimately be subject to Ontario Hockey League (OHL) approval," said the statement.

But the statement does not mention who is involved in the discussions, and the team is not making any further comment.

The current owners of the Spitfires are Bob Boughner, Warren Rychel and members of the Cypher Systems Group -- John Savage, Stephen Savage and Brian Schwab.

The rumoured buyer is a dentist, Dr. Azim Parekh, the Founder and CEO of the Smiles First Corporation in Markham.

He has also not returned any phone calls by CTV Windsor.

To add fuel to the fire, the Spitfires drafted the businessman's son, Isa Parekh, in the fifth round of Saturday’s OHL draft. He is a 5-foot-9, 113 pound defenceman who played with the North York Rangers.

The statement goes on to say that the organization wants to "assure our players and their families, fans and members of the Windsor community that if a sale is approved and moves forward,

there is a mutual agreement between both parties involved that the Spitfires will remain committed to the continued development of a winning franchise, maximizing the fan experience and supporting the Windsor community through its various outreach programs."

The statement also says "it is expected that hockey and administrative departments will remain intact."

On April 6, 2006, the OHL Board of Governors approved the purchase of the Spitfires by Rychel, Boughner and Peter Dobrich.

John Savage, Stephen Savage and Brian Schwab, the owners of the Cypher Systems Group, purchased a stake in the Spitfires in May 2013 as Dobrich sold his share of the franchise.

The Spitfires have won Memorial Cups in 2009, 2010 and 2017 with Rychel as general manager.