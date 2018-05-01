

Union Gas says four people were taken to hospital after a newly installed barbeque line caused a gas leak in Tecumseh.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Michael Drive around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A Union Gas utility services representative investigated and determined that a valve on a barbeque line, which was installed yesterday by a relative of the homeowner, was the likely cause of the leak.

The four occupants of the home were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Union Gas says they do not have information on their status.

Union Gas recommends that any work on natural gas equipment or piping, be undertaken by a Technical Standards & Safety Authority (TSSA) registered heating contractor.