WINDSOR, ONT. -- The rightful owner of a stolen “mystery box” will soon be reunited with her costume jewelry collection.

Essex County OPP say on Sunday they received a call from the owner of the tote box that officers had released a video about on Nov. 6, dubbing the item the “mystery box.”

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) came into possession of the item on Oct. 24 after it was stolen and found in Windsor.

Police reached out to the public for their help in solving the mystery based on a few clues and said the true owner would be able to easily identify the item.

Police say the owner saw the story in the media and immediately recognized the tote box.

She correctly identified the items inside which included a large portion of her collection of costume jewelry.

The owner will be picking up her tote box from the Essex County OPP detachment in Lakeshore on Thursday.