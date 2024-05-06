WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $700,000 in damage after overnight house fire in Windsor

    The aftermath of a fire on Victoria Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on May 6, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) The aftermath of a fire on Victoria Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on May 6, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    

    Damage is estimated at $700,000 after an overnight house fire in Windsor.

    Fire broke out in the 800 block of Victoria Avenue between Elliott Street and Erie Street.

    Fire, police and Enbridge gas remain were called to the scene.

    The cause is listed as undertermined.There were no injuries.

