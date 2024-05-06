Tecumseh considers removing crossing guards, parents concerned
The Town of Tecumseh could soon be without crossing guards altogether, as council considers a plan to phase them out.
It’s one piece of a puzzle town staff say will assemble to make streets and intersections safer.
Alicia Higgison, councillor for Ward One, said Monday most of the parts involved have already gone through council.
“There’s a series of four policies that we’ve already passed that address things like community safety zones and school safety zones and speed mitigation,” she said.
“So we’re in the process of implementing those.”
However, on April 23, when it came to the report outlining the phasing out of crossing guards – Higgison successfully called for the deferral of a vote.
Citing a need for more public education and consultation.
“It was clear we didn’t have enough of a voice from our community and I appreciate that my fellow councillors agreed with me,” she said.
Tecumseh is not the first community to weigh the option of cutting crossing guards.
Chatham-Kent council voted in 2016 to phase them out.
Still, Higgison said she appreciates that the removal sparked a conversation.
Parents and community members have begun to speak out about the possible removal of crossing guards – including Jillian Butler, whose two children are in elementary school.
“I can’t think a of a good reason to phase out crossing guards,” she said.
Butler said she’d spoken to Higgison, her representative at council, several times.
Higgison was able to inform her about the other parts of the plan that town hall believes will bolster safety to fill the void left by crossing guards.
That includes things like flashing crosswalk signs, increased enforcement and heftier fines for unsafe drivers and lower speed limits in some cases.
Butler said those measures didn’t ease her concerns.
“The human element is what I care most about,” she said.
The Butlers moved to Tecumseh 10 years ago.
Her two children – Joyce and Jack – have seen the same crossing guard every morning and every afternoon since.
“She knows every single kid's name,” she said.
“She makes sure they cross safe but she also asks about their math test and their school play and their sports.
“She's not just crossing them across the street. She is a trusted adult to make sure that they feel safe,” said Butler.
Her daughter Joyce will soon be in high school, leaving younger brother Jack to cross alone.
That has not only mom worried, but older sister too.
“What if he forgets to press the button or what if somebody doesn't see him because he's smaller,” said Joyce.
“People might not stop for a machine but they will stop for a person holding a sign.”
Butler said Higgison had been very receptive to her concerns – but she wants all of town hall to hear her.
“Just one councillor isn’t good enough,” she said.
“I think the whole community needs to be heard. This is a community issue, not a school issue. Not an individual issue. It's a community issue.”
She is registered to speak at town council on Monday, May 13 when the potential phase out plan is back for a vote.
There are currently seven intersections manned by crossing guards in Tecumseh.
According to the report before council, paying them will cost taxpayers $85,460 in 2024.
Councillor Higgison, however, said the phase out is not about cutting costs.
“I think that’s a shallow way to look at it,” she said.
“For me I look at if we're going to spend money on something I'd like to make it as equitable as possible, and making sure that we're spending the money on things that that matters the most to people.”
Higgison said the phase out would take years if it were to pass.
Council will discuss and vote on the plan to phase out crossing guards on May 13.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
NDP calls out Conservatives for effort to quash pharmacare legislation
The federal New Democrats are calling out Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his party for trying to block the bill that could pave the way for millions of Canadians to access birth control and diabetes coverage.
Mediterranean staple may lower your risk of death from dementia, study finds
A daily spoonful of olive oil could lower your risk of dying from dementia, according to a new study by Harvard scientists.
DEVELOPING Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar
Hamas said it has accepted a ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar which seeks to halt the seven-month war with Israel in Gaza.
An El Nino-less summer is coming. Here's what that could mean for Canada
As Canadians brace themselves for summer temperatures, forecasters say a weakening El Nino cycle doesn’t mean relief from the heat.
Manitoba Court of Appeal dismisses Peter Nygard's appeal of extradition order
The Manitoba Court of Appeal has dismissed Peter Nygard's application for a judicial review of an order to extradite the former fashion mogul to the United States, where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
Man banned from owning animals after fatal Calgary dog attack
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and mauled a woman to death in 2022 has been ordered to pay a $15,000 fine within one year and banned from owning any animal for 15 years.
For the first time, researchers have identified a genetic form of late-in-life Alzheimer's disease
For the first time, researchers have identified a genetic form of late-in-life Alzheimer’s disease — in people who inherit two copies of a worrisome gene.
B.C. court date set for 3 accused of murdering Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three suspects accused of murdering British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year are scheduled to appear in court in Surrey on Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
OPP urge safety as another wrong-way driver spotted on Highway 401
There have been two fatal wrong-way collisions on Highway 401 in the last week, and on Sunday, another driver was seen travelling in the opposite direction near Cambridge, Ont.
-
Man accused of stealing more than $300K in products from LCBO stores
A Guelph, Ont. man is believed to be responsible for stealing more than $300,000 worth of product from LCBO stores across the province.
-
Fire at Stratford Beer Store causes $1.5 M in damage
Flames and smoke could be seen coming out of a Beer Store in Stratford Monday, according to police.
London
-
London, Ont.’s flame train a reminder to sign up for emergency alerts
The city admits it is 'begging' Londoners to sign up for emergency alerts. The plea comes at the start of Emergency Preparedness Week, and just two weeks after a freight train engulfed in flames almost brought responders into a real-life emergency exercise.
-
Guelph police arrest London man in connection to alleged LCBO thefts
A London man has been arrested after police say he was involved in a theft in 2022 of more than $3,300 in alcoholic products from two Guelph LCBO stores.
-
How do you feel about the green bin program and change in garbage collection schedule?
The City of London is collecting feedback on the newly-rolled out green bin program and bi-weekly garbage pickup. According to the city, the feedback will be used to inform a preliminary review of the changes that were implemented Jan. 15.
Barrie
-
Horse and 2 drivers injured in collision
A 21-year-old horse was injured after the trailer he was in overturned following a collision in New Tecumseth.
-
One person seriously injured in Wasaga Beach collision
Provincial police in Wasaga Beach are asking for the public's help with their investigation into a single-vehicle collision over the weekend.
-
New rental complex under construction in Collingwood
Construction is now underway on a new rental housing development in Collingwood.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman charged in fatal head-on Highway 17 crash
A 32-year-old northern Ontario woman has been charged in a head-on collision on Highway 17 near Espanola that killed one and seriously injured two others Sunday.
-
Playoff fever in North Bay as Battalion prepares for Game 7
The North Bay Battalion plays Game 7 tonight in the Eastern Conference finals in Oshawa.
-
Man charged with child abduction in northern Ont. elects for trial by judge
A Brampton man in his 30s charged with abducting a northern Ontario boy last summer has elected to be tried by a judge without a jury.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect brandished bear spray, came at victim with a knife
A 26-year-old suspect has been arrested in Sault Ste. Marie for an incident that took place in early April.
-
Man charged with child abduction in northern Ont. elects for trial by judge
A Brampton man in his 30s charged with abducting a northern Ontario boy last summer has elected to be tried by a judge without a jury.
-
Ontario to increase fines for employment standards violations
Ontario is set to clamp down on bad employers with big fines.
Ottawa
-
'He was a nice kid': Sir Guy Carleton students remember teen stabbed to death
Students from Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School have placed roses outside the city building in Nepean where one of their classmates was stabbed on Thursday and later died of his injuries.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 7,500 speeding tickets in its first month
Newly released statistics show the photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 7,569 tickets during its first month of operation in March.
-
Cornwall, Ont. high school briefly locked down after armed man threatens staff members
A 35-year-old Scarborough, Ont. man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening staff at a Cornwall high school with a weapon Monday, prompting a brief lockdown.
Toronto
-
High-ranking Toronto police officer helped officers cheat on exam due to isolation and mistreatment, lawyer says
The first female Black superintendent in Toronto Police Service history was attempting to diversify the ranks on her own when she helped six constables cheat in a promotions exam, her lawyer told a police tribunal.
-
Ontario MPP asked again to leave Ontario legislature over keffiyeh, Speaker loosens ban
An Ontario MPP was asked again to leave the Ontario legislature on Monday for wearing a keffiyeh, a garment that was banned by the Speaker last month due to its political symbolism.
-
Feds to bypass Ontario government and give housing money directly to service managers
The federal government has kept its promise to withhold more than $350-million in Ontario funding earmarked for affordable housing and will send it directly to service managers after the province 'failed to meet its obligations.'
Montreal
-
'Incendiary objects' found under machinery at future Northvolt site in Quebec, company says
'Incendiary objects' have allegedly been placed under machinery on the site of Northvolt's future battery plant in Monteregie, seriously endangering employees, according to the company.
-
Quebec slow to make changes to child protection system after Granby girl's 2019 killing
It's been five years since a seven year-old girl was killed by her stepmother in Granby, after months of abuse, in the presence of her father who never intervened. The case put Quebec's youth protection system under the microscope. A damning report was supposed to bring about changes but little has changed since.
-
Tesla self-driving accident leaves Montreal man with hefty bill
A Montreal man is warning Tesla drivers about using the Smart Summon feature after his vehicle hit another in a parking lot.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
-
Manitoba Court of Appeal dismisses Peter Nygard's appeal of extradition order
The Manitoba Court of Appeal has dismissed Peter Nygard's application for a judicial review of an order to extradite the former fashion mogul to the United States, where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
-
Man charged with manslaughter for 2022 shooting of woman
Nearly two years after a Winnipeg woman was found shot and died of her injuries, police have charged a 49-year-old man with manslaughter.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton businesswoman fined, put on house arrest for scamming newcomers
An Ontario woman working in Edmonton has been convicted of defrauding newcomers of tens of thousands of dollars.
-
Edmonton Queen ready to sail again as new owners gear up for the season
The Edmonton Queen Riverboat has new owners and they're excited to get sailing.
-
Appeals by Alta. men convicted in Métis hunter deaths dismissed
Appeals by the two men convicted in the deaths of a pair of Métis hunters in Alberta in 2020 will not be heard in court, justices in Edmonton decided on Monday.
Calgary
-
Teacher charged in historical sexual assault of Calgary teenage girl
Calgary police have charged a teacher with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.
-
'A big help': Relief anticipated with rainfall to break dry spell in southeastern Alberta
Parts of southern Alberta are expecting significant rainfall over the next few days, which is welcome news for farmers.
-
Man banned from owning animals after fatal Calgary dog attack
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and mauled a woman to death in 2022 has been ordered to pay a $15,000 fine within one year and banned from owning any animal for 15 years.
Regina
-
SaskTel employee caught running cash-for-credits scheme, costs Crown over $6,000
The organization that oversees the province's Crown corporations says that a SaskTel employee was caught taking personal payments in a cash-for-credits scheme.
-
New sensor system will warn drivers when Regina's Albert Street, Sask. Drive underpass is flooded
The City of Regina says a new warning system will help drivers avoid one of the most infamous problems in the Queen City, flooding at the Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive underpass.
-
Regina man arrested after stealing truck, crashing it, then robbing hotel restaurant: police say
A Regina man is in custody after a string of incidents saw a stolen vehicle crashed and a hotel restaurant robbed late last week.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver considering 'potential public viewing' options for Canucks Round 2 games
After the Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators to advance to Round 2 of the NHL playoffs, Vancouver says it's looking into "potential public viewing opportunities" for upcoming games.
-
B.C. court date set for 3 accused of murdering Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three suspects accused of murdering British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year are scheduled to appear in court in Surrey on Tuesday.
-
London Drugs warns new prescriptions can't be filled after cyberattack
London Drugs stores are unable to fill new prescriptions, the chain announced Monday, providing an update on its reopening following a cybersecurity incident.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court date set for 3 accused of murdering Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three suspects accused of murdering British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year are scheduled to appear in court in Surrey on Tuesday.
-
London Drugs warns new prescriptions can't be filled after cyberattack
London Drugs stores are unable to fill new prescriptions, the chain announced Monday, providing an update on its reopening following a cybersecurity incident.
-
Man and dog rescued after fishing boat sinks near Vancouver Island
A marine salvage operation is underway in U.S. waters off Vancouver Island after a man and his dog were forced to abandon their sinking fishing boat Friday.
Atlantic
-
Concern over speeding in Fredericton neighbourhood grows after 2 teens, young adult killed in crash
Three people – including two teens – are dead, and two others are injured after a crash that has left a greater Fredericton community shaken.
-
Youth charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing in Prospect Bay, N.S.
Police say a youth has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Prospect Bay, N.S., Sunday morning.
-
IWK looking for missing 17-year-old patient
The IWK Health Centre in Halifax is looking for a 17-year-old patient who has gone missing.
N.L.
-
Evicted from St. John's, N.L. tent city, this man refuses bed in 'disgusting' shelter
A homeless man in Newfoundland says he refuses to sleep in a shelter after workers wearing balaclavas and haz-mat suits tore down a tent encampment in St. John's on Friday.
-
Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.