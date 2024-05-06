WINDSOR
    • Suspect charged after shots fired at Howard Avenue house

    Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police officers have arrested a 22-year-old man following a shots fired investigation on Howard Avenue over the weekend.

    Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on May 5, officers responded to a call about multiple gunshots in the 1000 block of Howard Avenue. At the scene, officers located shell casings as well as damage to a residence.

    No physical injuries were reported because of this incident.

    Through investigation, officers quickly identified a suspect, who was located and arrested several hours later at a home the 1400 block of Curry Avenue.

    The Windsor man has been charged with the following:

    • Discharging a firearm while being reckless to others
    • Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
    • Possession of a firearm without holding a licence
    • Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
    • Failure to comply with a release order

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

