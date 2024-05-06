Driver with prohibited weapon charged after traffic stop
A 27-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges after police received a licence plate status notification on a parked car.
On Monday around 2:40 a.m., a member of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) received the notification from the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system while approaching a stationary vehicle on Main Street near Erie Street in Chatham-Kent.
The driver provided a false identity to police and was subsequently arrested after the correct identity was confirmed.
The investigating officer determined that the driver was violating conditions of a previous release order and was in possession of a prohibited weapon.
As a result of the investigation, the Wallaceburg man was charged with:
- Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Obstruct peace officer
- Unauthorized possession of weapon
- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court (Two Counts)
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
