Driver with prohibited weapon charged after traffic stop

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    A 27-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges after police received a licence plate status notification on a parked car.

    On Monday around 2:40 a.m., a member of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) received the notification from the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system while approaching a stationary vehicle on Main Street near Erie Street in Chatham-Kent.

    The driver provided a false identity to police and was subsequently arrested after the correct identity was confirmed.

    The investigating officer determined that the driver was violating conditions of a previous release order and was in possession of a prohibited weapon.

    As a result of the investigation, the Wallaceburg man was charged with:

    • Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice
    • Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
    • Obstruct peace officer
    • Unauthorized possession of weapon
    • Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court (Two Counts)

    The accused was held for a bail hearing.

