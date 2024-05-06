Driver with prohibited weapon charged after traffic stop

A 27-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges after police received a licence plate status notification on a parked car.

On Monday around 2:40 a.m., a member of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) received the notification from the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system while approaching a stationary vehicle on Main Street near Erie Street in Chatham-Kent.

The driver provided a false identity to police and was subsequently arrested after the correct identity was confirmed.

The investigating officer determined that the driver was violating conditions of a previous release order and was in possession of a prohibited weapon.

As a result of the investigation, the Wallaceburg man was charged with:

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Obstruct peace officer

Unauthorized possession of weapon

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court (Two Counts)

The accused was held for a bail hearing.