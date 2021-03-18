WINDSOR, ONT. -- Four teens have been arrested after a school bus in Leamington was set on fire, damaging four and destroying two others.

The youths range in age from 13 to 16 years old. They will appear in court at a later date. They are each charged with arson and mischief.

OPP in Leamington were called to the area of Seacliff Drive and Erie Street South around 5:50 a.m. Thursday in regards to a fire on a school bus.

Police say the fire is believed to have started around 5:20 a.m. Leamington Fire Services attended and extinguished the fire which has since been deemed arson.

There were no injuries as a result of the blaze.

Two school buses were destroyed also destroyed and four others were damaged.

A message from the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board early Thursday noted student transpotation in the Leamington and Kingsville area may be delayed or cancelled due to an overnight incident involving one of its bus companies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com