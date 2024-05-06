WINDSOR
Windsor

'Rainbow house' being demolished after fire

An abandoned building downtown dubbed the 'rainbow house' is being demolished after a fire ripped through the structure last week.

Crews started tearing down what was left of the house at 841 Ouellette Avenue on Monday morning.Demolition of the 'rainbow house' in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Source: Anthony Pipolo)

The house was engulfed with flames and heavily damaged on May 1.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Windsor police say the fire has been deemed suspicious. Anyone in the area is being asked to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage.

The house that has been abandoned for years, was spray-painted rainbow colours by local artists last September.

