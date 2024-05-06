2024 Windsor Endowment for the Arts and mayor’s arts awards celebration details announced

The Windsor Endowment for the Arts (WEA) and the City of Windsor are announcing details of an arts celebration.

The 2024 WEA Arts Awards and Grants, along with the Windsor Mayor’s Arts Awards (WMAAs), will be showcased in a special community celebration on Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at the Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre.

It’s a free event, but a reservation is required. Visit eventbrite.ca to reserve a spot.

“WEA is thrilled to host an event that celebrates the transformative power of connection. With the Gordie Howe International Bridge being constructed just blocks from Mackenzie Hall, the forthcoming celebration draws inspiration from this monumental project, embracing the theme of ‘Building Bridges’. We are reminded of the significance of bridges, not just in physical infrastructure but also in fostering understanding and collaboration among diverse communities,” said Stephanie Barnhard, WEA president.

These biennial awards and grants, last presented in 2022, offer a platform to support, recognize, and celebrate creative individuals and organizations in Windsor and Essex County.

The celebration will feature remarks from WEA President Stephanie Barnhard and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, alongside the presentation of the various awards and grants, guest presenters, live performances, local food vendors, and an arts exhibition in the Common Ground gallery.

Among the live performances, singer Florine Ndimubandi will represent the Francophone creative community, while a musical performance by Windsor Symphony Orchestra cellist Karen McClellan will accompany the ‘In Memoriam’ presentation.

Recipients of awards and grants will be contacted by WEA and the City to coordinate their participation in the celebration.

This year, WEA received 67 applications, and will present 11 art grants totaling $31,000 and 6 Art Leadership Awards of merit to individuals and organizations in Community Arts, Literary Arts, Performing Arts, and Visual Arts.

Dilkens will present three WMAAs in total, one each to an individual artist, arts organization, and arts volunteer. Each WMAA includes a keepsake award as well as an honorarium.