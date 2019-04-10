

CTV Windsor





An Amherstburg landmark is getting a new lease on life.

The little white church at the end of Howard Avenue will soon be converted into a bed and breakfast.

Drew Coulson and Greg Grondin purchased the building and 2.5 acres of land for $225,000.

Amherstburg council approved plans Monday night to turn the former community and cultural centre into a six-room inn, located in the heart of wine country.

The building was built in 1892 and served as a Methodist church and it’s also designated under the Ontario Heritage Act.

The new owners say they plan to preserve the unique character of the property.

Amherstburg councilor Don McArthur says this is exciting for the town.

"Not only did the sale of the little white church pave the way for this unique project, it also set in motion a series of events that should be great for the town,” said McArthur.

McArthur adds that the Amherstburg famers' market will now be located in Toddy Jones Park, which he says will hopefully increase attendance and boost traffic in the core.