A former City of Windsor employee will spend the next seven months in jail after she was found guilty of defrauding taxpayers.

Angela Berry, 49, was convicted of committing fraud over $5,000 after stealing more than $38,000 from the city.

On Tuesday, she was given her sentence in Superior Court. Immediately afterwards she was taken into custody to serve her time.

Berry’s family members could be heard gasping in court as Justice Bruce Thomas delivered the sentence.

“She wasn't prepared to go into custody today, I can tell you that," says defence lawyer Linda McCurdy, telling CTV News the sentence is "somewhat harsh."

Berry was convicted of writing invoices and cheques that she cashed from a special city account while working as a city operations asset analyst.

The crimes were committed between September 2014 and January of 2015.

Court heard in all Berry took more than $38,000.

An apology wasn't enough for Thomas, who described Berry's fraudulent actions as "elaborate schemes involving a constructive web of lies."

Also telling the court Tuesday her actions were a major breach of trust and that he "remains skeptical, at all times, of her sincerity."

Berry has been ordered to pay back the money she stole from the city in the amount of $38,647.

She will be on probation for two years when she gets out of jail and is also banned from handling other's financial accounts for 30 months.