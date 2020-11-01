WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed 16 students from Christ the King Catholic Elementary School due to high risk exposure to COVID-19.

Under the direction of the Windsor-Essex county Health Unit, after learning of the exposure Saturday, 13 students from one class/cohort, and an additional 3 from a bussing cohort were told they should not attend school on Monday.

Lists have been provided to the health unit suggesting staff and students who may have been directly affected. These individuals are being contacted and will be given directions on how to proceed.

Sunday afternoon, a voice message was sent to the entire school community reassuring parents if they were not contacted, their children can attend school.

Letters will be sent home to students Monday following up on the current situation.

The release states, "We have advised parents to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call your healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill."

The school board assures parents they are cooperating with the health unit with more information being provided on their website.