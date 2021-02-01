WINDSOR, ONT. -- An East Windsor pizza maker is now serving a four year and ten-month jail sentence for having a sexual relationship with a girl who was 13-years-old at the time of the offence.

Daniel Eichner was charged in February 2018 by Windsor police with three counts of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching with a person under the age of 16.

Eichner was 29 years old between late 2017 and early 2018 when the incidents with the victim occurred.

At the beginning of his trial in July 2020, Eichner plead not guilty and maintained he had made an honest mistake about the victim’s age.

The crown argued Eichner should have known the victim was young through her friends who would stop by the pizzeria and through a sibling who worked at the business.

Justice Paul Howard found Eichner guilty of committing the offence of sexual interference, and to invitation to sexual touching at the end of the three-day trial.

Upon sentencing on Thursday, Justice Howard said Eichner was sorry for not being more aware of the victim’s age and the impact on his own life, but noted Eichner didn’t share much insight into the effect the incidents had on the victim.

“As well the sentence must reflect society’s revulsion and unequivocal disapproval of the offender’s conduct, which here involved multiple instance of sexual exploitation of a child,” stated Justice Howard.

Eichner was handed his sentence in Superior Court, which included, giving a DNA sample, adding his name to the Sex Offender Registry for life, and a ban from forever possessing firearms.