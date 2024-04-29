WIFF opens submissions for the 2024 festival

The Windsor International Film Festival is announcing that submissions for the 2024 Festival are officially open.

This year, the festival will be celebrating its 20th anniversary and is scheduled to run from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3.

WIFF is accepting submissions in three categories - WIFF Local (features and shorts), Canadian features and International features. Learn more about each category below and submit through FilmFreeway.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 20th anniversary, we can’t wait to see what stories filmmakers, local and worldwide, have been working to bring to life through film,” says Vincent Georgie, executive director and chief programmer of WIFF. “This year we will continue to highlight the best of Canadian film with our WIFF Prize in Canadian film nominees, we will celebrate our local filmmakers through our shorts and features programming and we will provide early access to some of the best films from all over the world.”

He adds that WIFF is an opportunity for audiences to see what’s new from filmmakers they love, as well as discover emerging talent and smaller independent films that may otherwise not be shown locally.

Important Dates:

Submissions Open: April 24

Can/Int Features regular deadline: July 22

WIFF Local Deadline: July 22

Can/Int Features late deadline: August 23

Notify Applicants: September 26

WIFF 2024: October 24-November 3

Nominees for the WIFF prize will be notified by Sept. 5, and the remaining applicants will be notified by September 26.

WIFF Local

Every year, WIFF presents an extensive slate of local programming, including feature-length and short films. The 2023 WIFF Local slate included two feature films and 17 short films. All WIFF Local submissions are reviewed and selected by an independent jury of industry professionals.

Submit to WIFF Local on the FilmFreeway portal here.

Canadian Feature Films

Every year, WIFF presents an extensive slate of Canadian programming, including feature narratives and documentaries. Canadian film represented just under 30 per cent of the programming in 2023.

All submitted Canadian films will be considered for the WIFF Prize in Canadian Film. WIFF is committed to celebrating excellence in Canadian film by honouring Canadian films and filmmakers with an annual cash prize of $25,000. An independent jury comprised of film industry experts selects the winner. In 2019, the prize was established and awarded to Kuessipan directed by Myriam Verreault, in 2022 was awarded to Riceboy Sleeps directed by Anthony Shim and in 2023 was awarded to Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person directed by Ariane Louis-Seize. Nominees for the award will be announced at a private event held in September during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Access the WIFF FilmFreeway portal here.

International Feature Films

Every year, WIFF is proud to present an extensive slate of international programming, including feature narratives and documentaries.

The 2023 Festival consisted of 186 films from over 46 countries, including 47 pre-release titles. Major international titles from the 2023 Festival included The Taste of Things directed by Tran Anh Hung, Perfect Days directed by Wim Wenders, La Chimera directed by Alice Rohrwacher, The Zone of Interest directed by Jonathan Glazer and Anatomy of a Fall directed by Justine Triet, among many others.

Access the WIFF FilmFreeway portal here.