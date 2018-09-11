

CTV Windsor





A former city of Windsor employee has been found guilty of fraud.

Angela Berry was convicted of stealing more than $38,000 from city coffers, by Justice Bruce Thomas.

In reading his decision, Thomas described it as a case of credibility assessment and he rejected all of Berry's evidence.

While an operations asset analyst with the city, Berry was convicted of writing invoices and cheques that she cashed from a special city account.

Court also heard that Berry was using the names of two retired city employees as authorities for the payments.

The crimes were committed between September 2014 and January 2015.

Berry will be sentenced on Nov. 13.