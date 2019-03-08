

CTV Windsor





After two more convenience store robberies on Thursday, police say a string of five similar robberies may be linked.

Windsor police were called to two separate convenience stores on Tecumseh Road East that had reportedly been robbed Thursday afternoon.

The first was reported an hour after it allegedly occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Tecumseh.

In that case the male suspect demanded an employee open the cash register, but he was chased from the store by another employee.

No one was injured and nothing was reported stolen.

Then around 4:35 p.m. officer were called to a convenience store in the 1600 block of Tecumseh.

In that case a suspect demanded cash from the register and safe, and also demanded cigarettes.

He left with a quantity of cash, but again no injuries were reported.

The suspect in both robberies is described as a white male, 5'5"-5'6" tall with a lean build. He was wearing a ski mask, and a green jacket with reflective markings.

Earlier this month, there were three additional convenience store robberies; two in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road and a third in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police say in all five cases the suspect is a male, about 5'5" to 5'9" tall, 120-130 pounds, with a slender build and wearing a ski mask.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers.