WINDSOR
Windsor

    Real estate market activity increasing in Windsor-Essex

    Housing market activity is heating up, according to the latest report from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

    WECAR's monthly report says market activity increased 22 per cent in April with 1,082 available listings, compared to 883 in April 2023.

    The average house sales price increased very slightly to $581,194 last month. It was $578,499 the previous April.

    The average year-to-date price of a home increased to $568,421 up 2.4 per cent compared to an average price of $554,326 during the first four months of 2023.

    There were 1,459 available listings in Windsor-Essex at the time of the report.

